Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,382,773 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 393,820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 356,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

