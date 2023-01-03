Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 6,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 873,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

