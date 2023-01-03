Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.93 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.