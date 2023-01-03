Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ACDI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,081,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.