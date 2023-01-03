ASD Market Capitalization Hits $36.66 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00228523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

