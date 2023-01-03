Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.47. 27,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,767. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

