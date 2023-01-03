Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AHT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.47. 27,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,767. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
