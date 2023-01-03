Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Trading Down 0.4%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.91. 49,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 38,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

