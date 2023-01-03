Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Audius has a market cap of $123.85 million and $4.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

