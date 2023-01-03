Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 88,853 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

