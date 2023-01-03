Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.27. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 242 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

