authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 224,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,756. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. authID has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

About authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 287.76%.

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

