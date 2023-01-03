Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.81) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.04) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.29.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

