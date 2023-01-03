Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $134.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003342 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.