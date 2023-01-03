Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $134.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003342 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

