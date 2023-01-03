Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Boosted by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.03% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $82,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 2,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

