Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,459. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

