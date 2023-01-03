Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,170 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 5.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Avantor worth $98,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.