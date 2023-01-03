Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 98,016 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,760,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,639,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,141. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

