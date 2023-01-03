Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. 31,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,909. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average is $166.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

