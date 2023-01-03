Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

