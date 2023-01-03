Avestar Capital LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $538.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.