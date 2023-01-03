Avestar Capital LLC Has $640,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,838 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

