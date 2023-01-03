Avestar Capital LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. 13,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.