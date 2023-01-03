Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 451,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,861,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average of $195.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

