Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. 9,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

