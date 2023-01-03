Avestar Capital LLC Sells 625 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 49,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.32. 7,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,747. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $366.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

