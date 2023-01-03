Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

AXTA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $192,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

