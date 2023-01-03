Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 962,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,958,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

