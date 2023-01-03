Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Azenta stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 28,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,943. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

