Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.77. Azul shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 34,625 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 26.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 446,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 20.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

