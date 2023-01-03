Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $149.44 million and $2.39 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,299,834.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

