Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Christopher Gunn Acquires 17,100 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Gunn purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$456,050.16.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.63. 19,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,230. The firm has a market cap of C$918.02 million and a P/E ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.35. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$33.21.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.