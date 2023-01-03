Balancer (BAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.38 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Balancer has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $245.89 million and $5.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00031798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002959 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,453,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,358,099 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
