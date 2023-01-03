Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Up 3.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.38. 21,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

