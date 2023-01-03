Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Up 3.3 %

BALY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.38. 21,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.