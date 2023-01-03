Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.70. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 463,879 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

