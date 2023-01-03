Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 363,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.