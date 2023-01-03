Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

