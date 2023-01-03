Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 16,250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,615,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,283,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

