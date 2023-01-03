Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $713.23. 4,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $927.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

