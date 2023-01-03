Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.54. 11,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.