Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,975 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.41) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 770 ($9.28) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.75.

WPP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,151. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

