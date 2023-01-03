Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.67.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $365.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $346.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

