Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $306.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,441. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

