Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after buying an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

