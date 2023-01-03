Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 28,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 306,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,946,360. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

