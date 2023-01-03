Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

