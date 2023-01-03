Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Truist Financial by 47.0% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,366,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 436,584 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 39,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.