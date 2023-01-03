Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 493,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

