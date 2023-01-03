BarnBridge (BOND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00019568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,903,349 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

