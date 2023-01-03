Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,859 shares.The stock last traded at $93.22 and had previously closed at $93.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

