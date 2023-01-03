BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 23,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,221. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.